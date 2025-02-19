ICE’s Most Wanted Could Be Hiding In New York State

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is looking for all of these alleged criminals. Many come with large rewards.

Can you help track them down?

ICE's Most Wanted Could Be In New York State

Illegal Aliens Repatriated By US Immigration And Customs Enforcement Getty Images loading...

ICE agents have increased enforcement since President Donald Trump took office.

Below are all of the men and women listed on ICE's "Most Wanted" website. All of the information is according to ICE. Some have more information than others. Can you help officials track them down?

Note: Whereabouts for most are unknown. Many come with large rewards if you can help officials track any person down.

ICE Issues Warning If You See Any Of Its Most Wanted

ICE operation targeting immigration fugitives, re-entrants and convicted criminal aliens Getty Images loading...

While ICE is asking for help in finding people on its Most Wanted list, officials say "DO NOT" try to apprehend any person on your own. Or at all. Instead, reach out to officials right away.

"If you have information about the whereabouts of these fugitives, immediately contact your local ICE office, "ICE states. "Or call the national hotline at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE as soon as possible!"

As ICE agents continue to to follow President Donald Trump's orders officials might now be looking at your social media. CLICK HERE to find out more.

ICE later confirmed there is a daily "goal" for arrests. Over 250,000 people who reported a home address in New York received deportation orders.

