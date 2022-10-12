Suspects fleeing an alleged robbery caused a very scary situation as they fled on a very dangerous road in the Hudson Valley at speeds of 100 MPH.

On Tuesday around 11 a.m., New York State Police were told about a reported robbery attempt at the Walgreens on Freedom Plains Road in Poughkeepsie.

Reported Robbery Attempted At Poughkeepsie, New York Walgreens

Police confirmed no weapons were displayed, but have yet to announce if anything was stolen from the Dutchess County store.

Three people allegedly fled Dutchess County at high speeds on the Taconic State Parkway. Their vehicle ended up crashing on the Taconic in Putnam County.

New York State Police told NBC the vehicle was traveling at speeds of over 100 MPH on the Taconic at the time of the crash. In late 2020, The Ahearne Law Firm named the Taconic State Parkway as the most dangerous road in all of New York State.

Alleged Dutchess County, New York Thieves Crash on Taconic in Putnam County, New York

"It may come as a surprise that this road is the deadliest road in New York. However, this two-lane roadway is one of the most overcrowded highways in the state," The Ahearne Law Firm wrote about the Taconic. "Part of the reason why Taconic State Parkway is so dangerous is because of all its twists and turns. If you can avoid this road next time you head north from the city; you should."

The suspect's vehicle crashed on the Taconic State Parkway while trying to get off the parkway at the Pudding Street exit in Carmel. One of the three suspects was arrested at the scene of the crash. Two others ran into the woods.

Two Suspects Remain At Large

Two other suspects ran into nearby woods, according to New York State Police.

Police are still looking for those two. New York State Police did not provide information about the two at-large suspects. We will update this article if more information is released.

During a three-year period, there were over 2,000 accidents on the Taconic, according to Only in Your State. Both the New York State Thruway and Taconic State Parkway are among the Top 5 Most Dangerous Roads in New York State. See the full list below:

