Hundreds Laid Off in New York After “Government-Ordered” Shutdown

A "government-ordered" closing means hundreds have been laid off in New York across multiple locations.

Staffing Boutique, Inc. is laying off all of its employees in New York, according to a WARN notice.

Staffing Boutique Laying Off All Employees Across Several Sites In New York

Google Google loading...

Staffing Boutique is laying off 239 employees across multiple locations in New York.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

"Staffing Boutique, Inc. is a full service staffing agency specializing in recruitment in the nonprofit and education space. We offer a suite of services including executive search, direct hire and temp recruitment for general administration," the company states on Linkedin.

According to the WARN notice, all employees are being let go due to "contract termination and government-ordered closing."

Canva Canva loading...

The WARN notice was just released but states employee layoffs started on Feb. 7. Layoffs will continue until March 10.

Below are all the locations and how many are being laid off at each location.

Address: 99 Washington Street, New York, NY 10013

Number of Affected Employees: 63

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

Address: 207 West 85th Street, New York, NY 10024

Number of Affected Employees: 23

Address: 50 East River Lane, New York, NY 10035

Number of Affected Employees: 117

Canva Canva loading...

Address: 117 West 70th Street, New York, NY 10023

Number of Affected Employees: 34

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

Address: 520 West 49th Street, New York, NY 10023

Number of Affected Employees: 2

26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State

26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State It's getting harder and harder to make ends meet living in New York State. So we researched the 26 highest paying jobs in the state. Hudson Valley Post analyzed the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to craft our list.

New York's 25 Highest Fastest Growing Jobs

New York's 25 Highest Fastest Growing Jobs Stacker analyzed jobs data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine the fastest-growing jobs in New York: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree