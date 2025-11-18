Human Remains In Upstate New York Point To Revolutionary Past

Human remains found in the Hudson Valley are believed to be tied to a missing family from the Revolutionary era!

Human remains found in the Hudson Valley might date back to the Revolutionary Era.

The remains were found last month by Central Hudson workers.

Remains Found By Central Hudson Could Be Tied To Mob, Or Revolutionary Era

Crews were working on a gas installation at a Central Hudson substation when they came across a complete skeleton and additional bones at a site on Sloop Hill Road, where the Moodna Creek flows into the Hudson River in October.

Initially, some thought the remains found in New Windsor were tied to the mob.

The area was described as an "old mob dumping ground" with the area linked the mob crime from the 1950s.

However, town historian Glenn Marshall believes the remains might date back to the 18th century.

Remains Might Date Back To The Revolutionary Era

State Police Troop F’s Forensic Identification Unit and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation have taken over, and while the case is still active, early testing points to something remarkable: the bones are likely more than 100 years old.

Marshall says the remains are more than 100 years old, but he believes they could be older.

Marshall tells the Times Union he has been looking for missing graves from the Revolutionary era that were moved to New Windsor's Woodlawn Cemetery.

He says he's spent decades chasing rumors about an unmarked Revolutionary-era burial site long believed to be somewhere near the area where the remains were found.

According to Marshall, a family lived on that land in the late 1700s, and as many as six relatives — a husband, wife, and several children — may have been buried there. The clues matched what he had been searching for his entire career.

State Police say the spot discovered by Central Hudson is “consistent” with the missing burial ground. However, officials say more archaeological work will have to wait until the ground thaws.

Once the weather warms, investigators hope to learn how many graves exist and whether the remains truly belong to a forgotten Hudson Valley family from the Revolutionary era.

