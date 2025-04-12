Huge Reward: Missing Upstate New York Woman Murdered 43 Years Ago

New York State Police are asking for help after "recent developments" into a 1981 murder of a Hudson Valley woman.

Police continue to search for Dawn Marino's killer.

Authorities Continue to Investigate 1981 Hudson Valley Murder

Reported Missing In 1981 In Orange County, Body Not Found For Years

Marino was last seen alive standing in the parking lot of the Corner Tavern Bar located near the intersection of Liberty Corners Road and County Route 1 in Pine Island.

She was reported missing on May 16, 1981.

Her remains weren't found until Halloween in 1987.

Marino's remains were found remains were found five miles from where she was last seen in 1981, on a property at Little York Road in the Town of Warwick.

FBI Joins Search For Killer In Pine Island, "Recent Developments"

In early September, there was a large police presence in Pine Island as the FBI joined other police agencies in the search for Marino's killer.

Police have yet to confirm what they were searching for but confirmed there are "recent developments" in the case.

"Due to recent developments, the New York State Police, Town of Warwick Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are seeking information that furthers the Homicide Investigation of Dawn Marino," New York State Police stated.

$5,000 Reward, How To Reach Out

New York State Police also confirmed there's a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and/or conviction of those responsible for Marino's homicide.

Anyone with information can reach out in the following ways:

NYSP Tip Line - 845-344-5370

Warwick PD Tip Line - 845-986-3344

FBI Tip Line- 212-384-1000

Email: CRIMETIP@TROOPERS.NY.GOV

Email: NEWYORK@FBI.GOV

