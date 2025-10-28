Upstate New York Woman Nearly Kills Hudson Valley Dad Over Clogged Toilet

Officials say the facts regarding this case are "horrifying."

An Orange County woman was sentenced for assaulting her father.

Orange County, New York Woman Sentenced For Assaulting Father

In Orange County Court, 37-year-old Kimberly Mann of Otisville, New York, was sentenced in Orange County Court to seven years in prison and five years of post-release supervision.

Mann previously pleaded guilty to assault in the first degree.

Stabbed Father Over Clogged Toilet

According to court documents, on August 14, 2024, Mann got into an argument with her mother over a clogged toilet inside the family home in Otisville.

When her father tried to separate to two, Mann pulled out a knife she was hiding in her shirt and repeatedly stabbed her father in the chest.

The father sustained serious injuries and nearly died. His injuries included collapsed lungs and severe blood loss.

"When police arrived at the scene, Mann was sitting outside smoking a cigarette and told the police that her father was probably dying inside," the Orange County DA's office told Hudson Valley Post.

Police and emergency personnel were able to save the man's life.

While pleading guilty, Mann admitted to intentionally causing serious physical injury to another person by means of a dangerous instrument.

"The horrifying facts of this case truly are a nightmare,” District Attorney David M.

Hoovler said. “Domestic violence is insidious and, as seen in this case, can be terrifyingly violent."

