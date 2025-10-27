40 Inches Of Snow Predicted For Hudson Valley, Wild Temp Changes

A weather expert from the Hudson Valley released his predictions for the upcoming winter.

Ben Noll says Hudson Valley residents should brace for wild temperature swings and around 40 inches of snow.

Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts Winter In New York

Old Farmer’s Almanac Old Farmer’s Almanac loading...

The Old Farmer’s Almanac is predicting a typical winter for New Yorkers, warning residents to "brace for a sharper chill."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The Farmers' Almanac says its 2025-2026 winter forecast calls for "dramatic swings and widespread wintry weather.

Farmers’ Almanac Farmers’ Almanac loading...

Ben Noll Releases Hudson Valley Winter Outlook

This weekend, Hudson Valley weather expert Ben Noll released his predictions for the upcoming winter.

"Despite what the Farmer’s Almanac may say every year about how cold and snowy the winter ahead will be, the trend is not our friend," Noll writes. "But there are reasons to believe that the winter ahead will have some similarities with last winter, which wasn’t a total bust, despite having slightly below normal seasonal snowfall."

According to Noll, only one of the past seven winters has had above-average snowfall across the Hudson Valley.

40 Inches Of Snow Predicted, Wild Temperature Swings

Filip Bunkens on Unsplash Filip Bunkens on Unsplash loading...

Noll says this winter is shaping up to be “near or slightly below average” for snowfall, with about 40 inches expected across the Hudson Valley.

He also advises expecting sharp temperature changes. It won't be brutally cold all winter, Noll warns that sharp polar vortex drops could send temps plunging for short bursts, much like last winter.

Late Winter Storm

Noll also believes a late-season storm is possible as La Niña fades by early 2026, setting the stage for one last big punch of winter.

Keep Reading:

The Dates When New York State Typically Sees Its 1st Snowstorm

The Dates When New York State Typically Sees Its 1st Snowstorm

Biggest snowfalls recorded in New York history

Biggest snowfalls recorded in New York history Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in New York using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Gallery Credit: Stacker

5 Snowiest Days In New York State History

5 Snowiest Days In New York State History Here are the Top 5 snowiest days in New York State history. Gallery Credit: Dave fields