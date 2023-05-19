Update: Hudson Valley Vets Not Removed From Hotels Due To Migrants

It looks like the report of homeless Hudson Valley veterans being forced out of hotels due to migrants is not true.

Sharon Toney-Finch told the New York Post 20 veterans were removed from hotels in Orange County due to the ongoing migrant issue.

The CEO of Orange County's YIT Foundation which helps homeless veterans with housing said 15 veterans were kicked out of Newburgh's Crossroads Hotel and five veterans were removed from the Super 8 and Hampton Inn & Suites in Middletown.

Hudson Valley Lawmakers Angry Over Displaced Veterans

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are angry.

Democratic Congressman Pat Ryan used an expletive to showcase his anger on Twitter.

Republican Senator Rob Rolison (39th District) and Senator Bill Weber (38th District) appeared on Fox News about the situation.

Assemblyman Brian Maher (R, C-Walden) then introduced a bill to prohibit the displacement of homeless veterans over migrants.

"While I have empathy toward the migrants who are being used as political pawns, it is unconscionable that veterans in need are being so callously cast aside in this crisis,” Maher said. “I am introducing a bill that would prohibit the displacement of homeless veterans from shelters or supportive housing. Never in my life did I think we’d need to outline something as fundamental as protecting the housing needs of our homeless veterans, but here we are. Our veterans matter – their service, lives, safety, well-being and dignity matter.”

Report Not Real

But within the past few days, Assemblyman Maher learned the story isn't true.

“She (Toney-Finch) alluded to the fact that, ‘Maybe it’s not exactly how I said it was,'" Maher told the Times Union.

He said he's “devastated and disheartened” after his conversation with Toney-Finch, adding the organization needs to be investigated by the Oranges County DA's Office and New York State Attorney General's Office.

