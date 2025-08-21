Upstate New Yorkers Stunned By “Snow In August”

Snow in August? That’s what many in the Hudson Valley thought when they saw white streets this week

A tiny community in the Hudson Valley is waking up with some residents wondering if it snowed.

It's been unseasonably cold across the Hudson Valley, with temperatures dropping to the low 50s late Wednesday. Some parts of Upstate New York even had its first frost of the season.

Did It Snow In Goshen, New York?

Police in the village of Goshen say a historic foundation was vandalized late Tuesday night. For some reason, the suspects vandalized the foundation with soap.

Wednesday's heavy rain only made the soap prank even worse. The soap suds spilled over onto Greenwich Avenue and South Church Street in Goshen

Drivers on Wednesday morning were confused, thinking they saw snow, in August, Mark Lieb of Rockland Video tells Hudson Valley Post.

Soap Suspects Unknown In Orange County

Village of Goshen Police tell Lieb that they are now searching surveillance footage from neighboring buildings in hopes of finding the people responsible for the "soap opera."

The suspects, if caught, face criminal mischief charges.

It's expected that the fountain will be drained on Thursday morning to remove all the soap. Anyone with information can call the police.

While it didn't snow in Goshen, weather experts do expect the region to see snow before winter even starts, adding this winter could be brutal.

