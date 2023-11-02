Hudson Valley Teacher Accused Of Child Porn In New York

A Hudson Valley teacher is accused of "heinous acts" and trying to "hack into a student’s social media."

A Hudson Valley man who identifies himself as a "teacher" on his passport was arrested on Halloween.

Westchester County Man Charged With Receipt, Distribution, And Possession Of Child Pornography

Computer Arrest Canva loading...

Giuseppi Micciari, 27, of Yorktown, New York, was charged with one count of receipt and distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

“Giuseppi Micciari’s alleged conduct is vile and disturbing, especially given that, as a teacher, Micciari was entrusted with the care of children. Investigating and prosecuting those who sexually exploit children remains of paramount importance to this Office, and we will do everything in our power to protect the children of our community," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said.

Both counts carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Yorktown, New York Teacher Accused Of Child Porn

Canva Canva loading...

A complaint was filed on Halloween and unsealed on Wednesday in White Plains federal court.

A review of the 27-year-old's phone revealed the existence of numerous videos and images containing child sexual abuse material, officials say.

A review of his phone revealed the use of Telegram, an internet and cloud-based instant messaging service that permits its users to exchange messages, share media and files, and hold private and group voice or video calls.

Canva Canva loading...

According to the complaint, one person messaged Micciari, "what age teen content you have,” and Micciari’s phone replied, “there one big Mega 10-17.”

A U.S. passport application submitted in connection with the issuance of a U.S. passport for Giuseppi Micciari identified his occupation as “teacher.”

Canva Canva loading...

“Giuseppi Micciari was entrusted with our most vulnerable segment of society – our children. His alleged depraved acts betrayed that trust. Not only is Micciari accused of collecting and sharing of these heinous acts, but also attempting to hack into a student’s social media," HSI Special Agent in Charge Ivan J. Arvelo said.

