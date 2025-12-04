Hudson Valley, New York Stunned: Iconic All-American Diner Closes
A beloved Hudson Valley diner with more than 30 years of history has suddenly closed its doors.
A longtime fixture in North Rockland is now closed.
Mount Ivy All-American Diner in Pomona, New York Now Closed
A beloved long-time "All American" diner is now closed in the Lower Hudson Valley.
Owners of the Mount Ivy All-American Diner in Pomona confirmed on Facebook that the diner is officially closed.
"IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT We Are Closing Operations To our customer-friends: Thank you for every visit and every moment shared," the owners wrote on Facebook.
The longtime Rockland County restaurant closed its doors permanently on November 30.
According to Google, the "classic diner with over 30 years of tradition" was reinvented with modern service and exciting Latin-inspired dishes.
The diner was proud to offer "classic American dishes infused with vibrant Latin flair."
Reason For Closure
According to the owners, the diner was sold to new ownership. The space is now being remodeled. It's unclear what new owners will bring.
"The diner will enter a period of remodeling and transition into a new stage under different ownership," the owners added. "Thank you for allowing us to be part of your days and your special moments."
