Hudson Valley, New York Stunned: Iconic All-American Diner Closes

A beloved Hudson Valley diner with more than 30 years of history has suddenly closed its doors.

A longtime fixture in North Rockland is now closed.

Mount Ivy All-American Diner in Pomona, New York Now Closed

Google Google loading...

A beloved long-time "All American" diner is now closed in the Lower Hudson Valley.

Owners of the Mount Ivy All-American Diner in Pomona confirmed on Facebook that the diner is officially closed.

"IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT We Are Closing Operations To our customer-friends: Thank you for every visit and every moment shared," the owners wrote on Facebook.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The longtime Rockland County restaurant closed its doors permanently on November 30.

Google Google loading...

According to Google, the "classic diner with over 30 years of tradition" was reinvented with modern service and exciting Latin-inspired dishes.

The diner was proud to offer "classic American dishes infused with vibrant Latin flair."

Reason For Closure

Google Google loading...

According to the owners, the diner was sold to new ownership. The space is now being remodeled. It's unclear what new owners will bring.

"The diner will enter a period of remodeling and transition into a new stage under different ownership," the owners added. "Thank you for allowing us to be part of your days and your special moments."

Keep Reading:

5 Hudson Valley Diners With The Best Portions

5 Hudson Valley Diners With The Best Portions Whether we want something for breakfast, lunch or dinner, we can rely on diners in the Hudson Valley to have all of these options. Their prices, portions and relaxed environment makes it a space that we enjoy returning to.

Let's see if you've been to these fan favorite diners in the Hudson Valley that are known for their best portions. Gallery Credit: Allison Kay, Facebook

17 Eateries The Hudson Valley Has Lost In 2024

Hudson Valley Businesses That Have Closed in 2024 Owning a business is hard these days. While some business owners are simply stepping into their next big phase of retirement, some longstanding, beloved businesses have faced less-welcomed closures. Here's a list of some of the Hudson Valley eateries we already miss this year. Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers

14 Underrated Hudson Valley Eateries