Hudson Valley Student Beaten in New York School Bathroom

A violent video shows four students from the Hudson Valley teaming up to beat another student in a school bathroom. The video shows students slapping, punching, and kicking another student multiple times.

The video was recorded inside a White Plains High School bathroom.

"Your stomach churns, your fists clench. You’re immediately feeling sad and at the same time angry. You understand that these are children in the video but you also recognize how this is a dangerous situation," White Plains Superintendent Dr. Joseph Ricca told NBC.

The student is seen kneeling on the floor.

He's then slapped and punched multiple times.

As he lays on the ground he's kicked.

The students seen in the video and the student who recorded the beating have all been removed from school.

“The consequences are severe and potentially life-changing, or at least the trajectory of your schooling,” Ricca said.

Ricca believes it was a coordinated attack because the student who was beaten knew what was happening.

"Certainly doesn’t make it OK," he told NBC. “Seems to be a coordinated situation. Seems like the kids knew what was going on and what they were doing.”

The student wasn't seriously injured.

"This week we, as a school community, all experienced the negative results of poor decision making. We know that anytime there is a negative occurrence in our school community, we all seek to make certain that such an event is not repeated. As a reminder, any student who is involved in any physical altercation, or who is caught recording or disseminating a video of an altercation, will be subject to severe disciplinary consequences," White Plains High School Principal Emerly A. Martinez said in a letter to the community. " Please remember, watching a dangerous situation unfold and choosing not to seek help, puts all involved in danger. This is why we all need to embrace the responsibility of being an upstander."

