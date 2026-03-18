Missing Hudson Valley, New York Man Found Dead After Long Search

A weeks-long search in the Hudson Valley has ended in tragedy.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed some terrible news regarding a missing Hudson Valley man in its latest DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review, which highlights recent statewide Forest Ranger actions.

Missing Man From Orange County, New York Found Dead

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State officials say a missing 60-year-old man in New Windsor has been found dead. The search started back nearly one month ago.

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The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed the missing 60-year-old man was found dead in a wooded area in New Windsor.

Police first began searching for the man on February 19. On March 6, Forest Ranger Jahn returned to the area to set up new search zones, and just hours later made the discovery.

Officials say the man was found around 2:36 p.m. in the woods behind his home.

Recovery Effort

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After the discovery, multiple agencies responded to the scene, including New Windsor Police and local EMS crews. The man was then transported out of the wooded area and taken to the Orange County Medical Examiner.

Officials have not released the man’s identity. A cause of death also hasn't been released.

DEC Offers Condolences

The DEC confirmed the outcome in a statement and expressed sympathy to the family.

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