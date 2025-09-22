Beloved Hudson Valley Store Suddenly Closes But There’s A Twist

A beloved Hudson Valley shop shut down without warning, but locals can still get a taste of its best treats. Here’s how.

A popular store and deli in the Hudson Valley suddenly closed for good.

Staatsburg, New York Store Closes

The owners of Woodpecker General Store in Staatsburg announced on Facebook that the store is closed "effective immediately."

"We are deeply grateful for the incredible support, loyalty, and friendship you have shown us over the years. Thank you for being a part of our journey and for making every moment meaningful. We wish you all the very best in your future endeavors," owners Gerard + Kelle wrote on Facebook.

Gerard is a chef and a professor at the Culinary Institute of America.

The business was located on Route 9 in Staatsburg, offering breakfast, lunch, coffee, ice sandwiches and more, plus a gift shop.

"Woodpecker General Store offers the Hudson Valley a prime grab+go market and deli," the store writes on its website. "We strive to serve the entire community's needs by offering grocery essentials, as well as made-to-order sandwiches + homemade sides consisting of local, seasonal ingredients. You will be able to taste the difference!

Reason For Closure

The store is closing due to health reasons.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of our store, effective immediately, due to unforeseen health reasons," the owners wrote on Facebook.

Still A Chance For Great Treats

Despite the store being closed, residents can still purchase the store's decadent toffee, coffee, and other handmade gourmet treats by online.

