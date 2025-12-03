Hudson Valley Shocked As New Details Emerge In Infant’s Death

Officials say the new developments come after five years of unanswered questions about the death of a 10-month-old.

A long-running New York State homicide investigation has finally led to an arrest in a heartbreaking Hudson Valley case.

10-Month-Old Found Dead In Wappingers In 2020

A Wappingers Falls father is being charged in connection with what's being called a long-term homicide investigation.

New York State Police were called to a home on Creekview Court in November 2020 after getting a report a 10-month-old child was unconscious.

Troopers arrived at the home on Creekview Court in the Village of Wappingers Falls on Nov. 9, 2020, around 6 p.m.

The infant was rushed to a nearby hospital but couldn't be saved.

An autopsy was conducted by the Dutchess County Medical Examiner’s Office. The child's death was determined to be acute fentanyl intoxication, police say.

Dutchess County, New York Father Arrested Five Years Later

On Tuesday, after an "extensive five-year investigation," the infant's father, who was responsible for the child’s care at the time of the incident, was arrested.

Thomas E. Martinez, 41, of Wappingers Falls, was charged with criminally negligent homicide, a class E felony.

New York State Police didn't release details about the five-year investigation but thanked the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office and the Dutchess County Medical Examiner’s Office for their help throughout the course of this investigation.

