Hudson Valley School Requiring All Students To Be Vaccinated

A school in the Hudson Valley is believed to be the first school in the region to require all students to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Vassar College officials informed students they plan to return everyone to in-person, on-campus learning by the fall semester, with no remote learning available to students.

They also told students in order to return to campus in the fall each student must be vaccinated for COVID-19.

"We will be requiring students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before arriving to campus for the Fall Semester, with exceptions for medical or religious reasons," Vassar College President Elizabeth H. Bradley said. "If vaccination is not accessible in your area, we will work to get students vaccinated locally. We believe this is the best way to ensure the health and safety of everyone on campus."

Vassar officials add because all students will be fully vaccinated the campus will be fully open and plan to return to a pre-pandemic schedule.

"With our return to in-person learning and a more typical residential model, students and visitors will be free to come and go on and off campus as they had prior to the pandemic," Bradley added. "We are also re-committing to our core educational model, and therefore we will no longer be offering a remote learning option."

Fall Semester classes are scheduled to begin on campus on Monday, August 30 and the semester will end on Friday, December 17, with a traditional pre-pandemic schedule of breaks.

