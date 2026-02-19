Hudson Valley School Closings Likely Before “Blockbuster Storm”

Snow may close many schools this week, and then another "blockbuster" storm may impact the Hudson Valley days later.

Ben Noll said on Thursday that a wintry mix is going to arrive in the Hudson Valley during Friday's morning commute, which will lead to slippery roads.

65% Chance Of School Closings On Friday

Noll says Friday's storm won't be "prolific," but the timing is the issue. It's "perfectly aligned with the morning commute," and that could lead to school closings and delays.

"Although it won’t be big, it should be taken seriously, as a mix of snow and ice during peak morning travel could lead to issues on the roads," Noll said.

He's predicting a coating to an inch or two of snow and sleet and a glaze of ice, with the highest amounts near the Catskills.

Snow is expected to start falling between 6 and 9 a.m. from south to north.

He also puts it at a 65 percent chance of school closing and a 65 percent chance of school delays.

Latest On Storm Sunday Into Monday

Things are still unclear about a potential nor'easter Sunday into Monday.

"An East Coast storm could develop as soon as Sunday [Feb. 22], but the track of this potential nor'easter isn't yet determined, leaving impacts such as snow, rain, wind and coastal flooding uncertain from New England to the mid-Atlantic states," Weather.com meteorologist Jonathan Erdman said.

USA Today says the storm might head out to sea or it might be a "blockbuster late-weekend blizzard for the East Coast."

Noll thinks the Hudson Valley is near the "northern edge" of the "strong nor’easter."

He says this means there will be a "glancing blow of snow" or the storm misses the region entirely.

"A direct hit remains least likely," Noll added.

That's great news for Hudson Valley residents who don't want another storm. Still, it's something we must continue to monitor as forecasts can always change.

