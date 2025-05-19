Hudson Valley Residents Warned About Scary New Scam

Police say scammers are using AI and fake warrants to trick Hudson Valley residents. Here's how to not get scammed.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office is warning Hudson Valley residents about ongoing scams.

Scammers Acting As Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office

Canva Canva loading...

One scam involves criminals pretending to be police and calling you.

"Victims have received phone calls from unknown persons pretending to be affiliated with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office," the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Victims are told there's a warrant out for their arrest because they failed to appear for jury duty.

Scammers tell the victim they can avoid getting arrest if they pay a fine. The fraudster then instructs the victim to pay the fine via Western Union, MoneyGram or a prepaid debit card such as a GreenDot money card.

“The Sheriff’s Office does not pick citizens up on warrants for not attending jury duty”, Sheriff Mike Schiff stated. “And we certainly do not collect fines over the phone."

Calls Are Coming From Overseas, AI Makes Them Appear Local

Canva Canva loading...

Police say their investigation determined the calls are generated by an artificial intelligence program from an unknown "overseas location."

The AI program makes the calls appear as if they are coming directly from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

Alert: Nor’easter In May Targets Hudson Valley This Week. CLICK HERE to find out more.

“They even manipulate the caller ID to display the Sheriff’s Office main phone number," Schiff added. “If you get one of these calls, hang up immediately and don’t send them any money."

Canva Canva loading...

Police say "latest swindle" is a variation of the “IRS scam”.

Keep Reading: Costco To Replace Ghost Neighborhood In Upstate New York

An IRS scam involves the scammer saying there's an outstanding warrant out for your arrest that you can avoid if you pay a fine over the phone.

5 Dangerous Phone Numbers You Should Block Now

5 Dangerous Phone Numbers You Should Block NOW According to Been Verified, these numbers are most often used for identity stealing, bank account draining phone scams. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Tips To Not Get Scammed In New York

Tips To Not Get Scammed In New York Police from the Hudson Valley offered tips on how all New Yorkers can avoid getting scammed.

Six Area Codes You Should Never Answer In New York State If you see a phone call from any of these area codes you should "never" answer.

LOOK: The biggest scams today and how you can protect yourself from them