Hudson Valley Residents Warned About Scary New Scam
Police say scammers are using AI and fake warrants to trick Hudson Valley residents. Here's how to not get scammed.
The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office is warning Hudson Valley residents about ongoing scams.
Scammers Acting As Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office
One scam involves criminals pretending to be police and calling you.
"Victims have received phone calls from unknown persons pretending to be affiliated with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office," the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.
Victims are told there's a warrant out for their arrest because they failed to appear for jury duty.
Scammers tell the victim they can avoid getting arrest if they pay a fine. The fraudster then instructs the victim to pay the fine via Western Union, MoneyGram or a prepaid debit card such as a GreenDot money card.
“The Sheriff’s Office does not pick citizens up on warrants for not attending jury duty”, Sheriff Mike Schiff stated. “And we certainly do not collect fines over the phone."
Calls Are Coming From Overseas, AI Makes Them Appear Local
Police say their investigation determined the calls are generated by an artificial intelligence program from an unknown "overseas location."
The AI program makes the calls appear as if they are coming directly from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.
“They even manipulate the caller ID to display the Sheriff’s Office main phone number," Schiff added. “If you get one of these calls, hang up immediately and don’t send them any money."
Police say "latest swindle" is a variation of the “IRS scam”.
An IRS scam involves the scammer saying there's an outstanding warrant out for your arrest that you can avoid if you pay a fine over the phone.
