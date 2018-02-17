Hudson Valley Restaurant to Hold 1st Tequila Dinner, Info

You have heard of wine dinners, whiskey dinners and beer dinners, but not too many tequila dinners, right? There is a new restaurant in Poughkeepsie, Milo's Cantina, 206 Main St, who has a food and beverage menu that embraces and focuses on tequila (and amazingly delicious tacos). On there regular, everyday menu they have 85 plus tequilas and 19 mezcals.

To celebrate, share and even educate how well tequila is more than an ingredient in a margarita, Milo's is holding what is sure to be the first of many Tequila Pairing Dinners. The dinner will be held on Wednesday March 7, 2018. They are working out the final details on the menu, but promise that each course will be matched up with the perfect tequila for that dish.

What is Tequila? It is a liquor made in Mexico from Blue Agave. Depending on the aging process of the tequila it can be used as an ingredient in a cocktail, or sipped neat or over ice like a whiskey.

What is Mezcal? Mezcal can be made from anytime of agave, where as Tequila is only the one type of agave (blue agave). The taste of mezcal does differ from tequila. Think of mezcal as a more smokey version of its cousin tequila. Again, depending on who and how they are making it, it can be used as an ingredient in a cocktail or sipped neat or over ice like a whiskey.

Do you have a favorite brand or type of tequila?

BONUS VIDEO