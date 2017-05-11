Henry’s at the Farm Hosts Special Tequila Dinner

Do you love great food and learning about different craft spirits? Or maybe you really enjoy tequila and want to try different ones with food. Here is your chance Henry's at the Farm at Buttermilk Falls Inn & Spa, (220 North Road Milton NY 12547) on Sunday May 21, 2017. Henry's has teamed up with the wine and spirits distributor Martin Scott to showcase some really tasty tequilas with food. There will be one seating, 5-8:00pm. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 845.795.1500. Ticket prices are $72 per person, plus sales tax and 18% gratuity.

Let's take a look at the menu (from Henry's at the Farm Facebook event page):