Henry’s at the Farm Hosts Special Tequila Dinner
Do you love great food and learning about different craft spirits? Or maybe you really enjoy tequila and want to try different ones with food. Here is your chance Henry's at the Farm at Buttermilk Falls Inn & Spa, (220 North Road Milton NY 12547) on Sunday May 21, 2017. Henry's has teamed up with the wine and spirits distributor Martin Scott to showcase some really tasty tequilas with food. There will be one seating, 5-8:00pm. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 845.795.1500. Ticket prices are $72 per person, plus sales tax and 18% gratuity.
Let's take a look at the menu (from Henry's at the Farm Facebook event page):
- Start the evening: Watermelon Jalapeno Margarita with Peloton de La Muerte Mezcal or glass of Prosecco
- COURSE 1, LOBSTER CEVICHE
Charred Octopus, Finger Limes, Mandarins, Spanish Almonds, Ghost Chilies, Aqua Tomate. Paired with Tapatio Blanco Tequila
- COURSE 2, PORK BELLY
Adobo, Plantanos Manguros, Chicharonnes, Pineapple Chimichurri. This course will be paired with Calle 23, Reposado Tequila
- COURSE 3, HUEVOS RANCHEROS
Tequila Braised Short Ribs, Tostones, Tequila Battered Onion Rings, Huevo de Pato with Harissa Vinaigrette. This course will be paired with Don Abraham, Organico Añejo and House Choice Red & White Wine.
- COURSE 4, ENVUELTO DE CRISPY SWEET BANANA
Espresso Piloncillo Chocolate Sauce, Dulce De Leche, Chocolate Guacamole Ice Cream, with Spanish Almond Churros. This final course will be paired with T1 Tequila, Tequila Añejo Uno Estelar.