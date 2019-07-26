So as we see National Tequila Day in the rearview mirror, let's look at the one drink that is most associated with Tequila (sorry the Tequila Sunrise and the Paloma) the Margarita.

You might have had your first one at a happy hour somewhere. There was a drink special, it was frozen, quite possibly had salt on the rim and it went down so smoothly and quickly that you order at least one or two (or three) more.

Now that your tastes have matured, you are no longer happy with that pre-mixed Margarita and you ask your bartender for it on the rocks, with a premium tequila, salt or no salt, that is completely up to your taste.

When you want one, where do you go in the Hudson Valley? Is it TGIFridays? Is there your favorite place that you want to share with us? Let us know who makes the best Margarita in the Hudson Valley, we will share the word. Just don't hate us when it is really busy at your favorite place that it takes a few minutes longer to get that Margarita.

