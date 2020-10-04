These Are the Hudson Valleys Favorite Pizza Toppings

If there are foods that almost everyone can agree on it is safe to say that pizza would be on the list of "yeah, I could eat that." Yet, the one thing that people cannot easily find harmony with is the pizza toppings that would be on said pizza.

When in doubt, get multiple pizzas it will save yourself some anger and discord.

When posed with the question 'What are your favorite pizza toppings?' Here is what the Hudson Valley said when they responded on our Facebook page and through our app. By-the-way, anchovies did make the list, the very bottom of the list. Hawaiian Pizza actually scored higher than the little salty fish. Neither one, was the most voted.