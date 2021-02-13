What if Your Hudson Valley Town Was a Pizza? (Gallery)

National Pizza Day is February 9 and this got me to thinking about what the best pizza toppings are. Of course, this topic becomes one that could start a few wars, because people love the toppings that they love and seldom do they want to try anything different.

According to google the top pizza toppings in Australia are shrimp, pineapple, barbecue sauce. In Russia it's a combination of sardines, tuna, mackerel, salmon, and onions. Ol then. Just trying to picture a pizza with all that fish on it and have it also appear appetizing in my brain, somehow isn't working. Makes the dreaded ham and pineapple, not look to bad, right?

So, here's the big question for ya, if your town was a pizza what would it be? Come on, think about it. What would your town be if it were a pizza? No, I have not been drinking.

Here are a few thoughts:

Hudson Valley Towns as Pizza Toppings? What?

What pizza toppings do you think reflect the town that you live in? Let us know!

