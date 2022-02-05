7 Hudson Valley Domino’s Restaurants Will Tip You $3 For Pick-Up

Have you gotten tired of paying fees for this and fees for that when it comes to delivery services? Even if it is a direct order and not through a third party service, like UberEats or GrubHub, you will see it at the bottom of the receipt fees, fees, fees, etc.

So how is the national chain Domino's Pizza paying their customers to pick-up or carry-out their order?

Seriously? Domino's is going to give you "money" to pick-up or carry-out your order. Yep, $3. The monies will come in the form of a credit on a future order.

Can you combine this Domino's promo code with other offers?

Score! Yes, you can. Domino's is dealing with a worker shortage right now, so they are going above and beyond to try to serve their customers with fewer people, thus the credit.

What do I need to do to get the $3 credit from Domino's?

You need to place your order online now through May 22, 2022. When you go to redeem your order it will need to be the following week and a purchase of more than $5.

So where are there Domino's Pizza locations in the Hudson Valley?

Here are the following spots that you can redeem this offer here in the Hudson Valley:

Poughkeepsie, 10 Taft Ave

Hyde Park, 4274 Albany Post Rd

Wappingers Falls, 1817 South Rd

Fishkill, 703 Route 9

Newburgh, 88 North Plank Road

Kingston, 779 Broadway

New Windsor, 401 Windsor Highway

