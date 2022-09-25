“Great Find” Food Experiences Foodies Know In Dutchess County, NY

As a person who loves food, people often ask me, if there are any hidden gems of places to grab a bite in the Hudson Valley. This time around, I am just going to focus on a few spots inside Dutchess County New York.

I will occasionally update this list, and as always, if you have a place that you love and think we should check out, let us know! That is where the best recommendations come from! Here are a few:

Where to go if you like dumplings in Dutchess County New York?

If you love dumplings, Asian Style dumplings, there is a great place in Wappingers Falls NY. Don't let the strip mall fool you. The food is amazing. I will caution you, that I never have the same experience twice, with the ordering or the staff, I see it as part of the entertainment factor.

What to order? Work your way around the menu, each time you visit, order something different. Palace Dumplings, Lafayette Plaza, 1671 US-9, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590.

Craving falafel in Dutchess County New York? Where should you go?

I love falafel and think that there are a lot of people who just plain get it wrong. A place that gets it right is Aba's Falafel in Rhinebeck, on East Market Street. This little place started out as a stand inside the weekly Rhinebeck Farmers Market. I used to stand in line (a very long line) to get one of these at the Farmers Market, and was thrilled when I saw that they finally went ahead and got a little shop across the street from the farmers market.

What to order? The original falafel is a good place to start, or the "little bit of everything,' or for the slightly more adventurous the "Sabich."

Where to go for a slice of pizza and a show? Wait, did you say Salad Pizza in Dutchess County, New York?

Yes, there are a ton of pizza places all over the State of New York, but what makes this one special? The pizza, and the people who run it. There is a cute family dynamic, that I am not sure if they are arguing for show or if it is just done in jest, but it is like a bit of a show to go with your slice.

Love their salad pizza, no other place can match it. Also, order the "Big Slice" and grab a slice of the Joe's. Eggplant parm pizza slice is good too. Touch of Naples Pizza 417 Violet Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. They have limited hours and never open on a Sunday.

What about homemade tortillas and Mexican food in Dutchess County New York?

Here is a great find. Tortilleria Allison 296 Main St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. The menu does change a little, but everything is fresh, they make the tortillas there! If you have never had a just off the griddle warm tortilla, you have never made your mouth truly happy.

Try the Al Pastor, slow-smoked pork that has been marinated in pineapple juice. I am also a huge fan of their tamales. See what's on the chalkboard and order order order.

Is there a place that isn't listed that we should check out? Let us know!

