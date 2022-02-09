Happy National Pizza Day Hudson Valley!

Today (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day.

According to National Day Calendar, National Pizza Day on Feb. 9 celebrates one of America's all-time favorite foods. Whether it's thin crust, Chicago-style, deep dish or anything in between, pizza is an American favorite. Where in the Hudson Valley will you be grabbing pizza from today?

Some of my favorite pizzas around the Hudson Valley include Poughkeepsie favorites:

Mike and Joe's Brick Oven Pizza and Italian Restaurant

Mike and Joe's Poughkeepsie. Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives Mike and Joe's Poughkeepsie. Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives loading...

Located at 64 Creek Rd, owner Steve has had Mike and Joe's for 3 years but has over 30 years experience making pies. He along with his family have built a loyal customer following serving delicious pizza and authentic Italian cuisine. They've got the best pizza around in my opinion, and I have it often.

Emiliano's Pizza

Emiliano's in Poughkeepsie. Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives Emiliano's in Poughkeepsie. Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives loading...

Located at 111 Main St, Emiliano's is an enduring pizzeria that has been serving the area for over 23 years with classic and creative pizzas, plus pasta, wings, and subs, in a casual setting. It's been a go-to stop for me for years.

Some fun facts about pizza:

- Pepperoni is the most popular pizza, making up for 36% of pies ordered. A surprising fact to me as it's probably my personal, least favorite topping.

- 94% of Americans eat pizza regularly.

- Over 5 billion pizzas are sold worldwide each year.

WPDH and Boris and Robyn's Battle of the Best recently took their annual votes on Hudson Valley's favorites, including best pizza in the Hudson Valley. Winners will be announced next week.

There are many ways to observe National Pizza Day. One should observe the day by eating their favorite pizza, maybe visiting a local pizzeria, and giving them a shout-out for their fantastic pies. Be sure to check out the Celebration Deals for all the best offers and discounts, and be sure to use #NationalPizzaDay to post to social media.

Check out former President Donald Trump's "cheesiest" commercial ever below. A popular commercial for Pizza Hut in the 1990s.

Check out 25 Must Try Pizza Places in the Hudson Valley.

25 Must Try Pizza Places in the Hudson Valley Here are some of our must-try places to grab a slice in the Hudson Valley:

10 Best Pizza Places in Newburgh, New York According to Yelp Here are the pizza places in Newburgh, New York that were ranked the most and highest on Yelp.