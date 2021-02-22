How to Celebrate National Margarita Day in The Hudson Valley

Did the air feel a little salty with a twist of sweetness when you woke up this morning? Maybe you woke up with some kind of Tequila song on your brain?

It must be because today is National Margarita Day! There's a holiday for everything, so of course, we have to celebrate the boozy goodness that is the Margarita.

There are hundreds of places across the Hudson Valley to enjoy an adult beverage and we all have our favorites.

Some local businesses are celebrating with Margarita specials all week, while others are shining the spotlight on some of their fan favorites.

Hudson Taco in Newburgh is known for its eclectic marg menu.

You can try anything from a Pineapple Express Mezcal Margarita to something more exotic like the Blood Orange Ginger Margarita. Naturally, I have a tie for my favorite (it's like picking a favorite child, you just can't do it), the Watermelon Basil and Baby Blue Margaritas are a game-changer.

If you're in Ulster County, you have to check out Armadillo in Kingston.

You can create your own $8 frozen margarita that includes house Blanco tequila, triple sec, and fresh lime. Plus for $1 you can add to it. My favorite is to spice it up with coconut and a splash of grenadine.

Do you like tequila in general? If the answer is yes your 3rd stop HAS to be Baja in Beacon.

While their National Margarita Day celebration is over, they still have a full list of delectable margaritas to choose from. If you like an extra kick to your margarita you should start sipping on their Spicy Cucumber Margarita or Strawberry Jalapeno Margarita.

They definitely aren't afraid of a little spice at Baja!

These are a few of my favorites, where's your go-to margarita stop in the Hudson Valley?

Happy National Margarita Day! Have fun and be safe.