The Culinary is Offering a Dinner for Hudson Valley Graduates

It is May, and that means college graduation season! In my case, I didn't quite get the typical pomp and circumstance since I graduated in the unceremonious year of 2020, but we did have a smaller ceremony the next year. Since things seem to be turning back around the a degree, colleges are allowing for more "normal" graduation ceremonies to happen. Perhaps not everything is back to how it was before, but universities are at least letting graduates walk across their stages and celebrate together rather than through a video screen, or nothing at all.

One of our many local, prestigious colleges wishes to give back to the surrounding area, and offer up a great opportunity that sounds too delicious to refuse.

The CIA is Hosting a Special Graduation Dinner for Area Colleges & Universities

This is a phenomenal idea, and something I would have loved to have been able to take advantage of two years ago. This concept takes a lot of stress off families, and allows them to relax and celebrate in style.

The Culinary Institute of America The Culinary Institute of America loading...

The Culinary Institute of America (CIA) is hosting not one, but two ceremonies for local graduates. You can either join them for lunch or dinner on Saturday, May 21st in their Farquharson Hall. You can enjoy this special CIA dining event with friends, family and fellow graduates from local colleges such as Marist, Vassar, SUNY New Paltz, West Point and more! The CIA wishes to commemorate your accomplishments with a three-course meal, along with a wine and beer bar, and plenty of hors d'oeuvres. VIP reservations also get a champagne toast, antipasto for the table, and a sweet treat party favor. The event is also expected to have live music.

The Culinary Institute of America The Culinary Institute of America loading...

This is such an awesome way to bring the community together. First off, let's say you have close friends from another nearby college, and you want to celebrate together. You have this! Let's say you were looking to do something with your family with low stress. The CIA has you. Let's say you want to take pictures with friends and loved ones while enjoying a feast fit for a king! The CIA has that all covered! Again, I wish I had an opportunity like this when I graduated, I would've jumped at this.

The Culinary Institute of America The Culinary Institute of America loading...

You can reserve your spot now on the CIA website, but move quickly, but reservations are limited! The lunch will be at 2pm while the dinner would be at 5:30 pm.

Colleges in the Hudson Valley Ranked Is this really where all our colleges rank nationally?

9 Presidents Who Surprisingly Went to College in New York