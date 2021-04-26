Hudson Valley College Announces Exciting Fall 2021 Semester Plans

After over a year of uncertainty and continuously adjusting to the ever-changing local, state, and national guidelines, a Hudson Valley college has announced plans for what they are referring to as a 'traditional, safe, in-person experience for students' for the fall 2021 semester.

SUNY New Paltz will be moving forward with an in-person fall experience for new and returning students.

Though there are a number of COVID-related regulations and policies still in place for faculty staff and students, there are plans to loosen up some of the restrictions. According to the statement issued on Friday, April 23rd, some of the COVID-related plans for fall 2021 are to include:

Free, on-campus COVID-19 testing will continue to be available. Any testing will likely be conducted less frequently than our current weekly requirement. Masking policies will continue on campus, per state and CDC guidance. Campus-based contact tracing will continue, but people who have been vaccinated will not be required to quarantine if they have been exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID-19. The College also plans to offer free, on-campus vaccination to students in the fall. Students who are vaccinated may have more privileges on campus in areas like residence life and athletics, wellness and recreation.

In their statement, SUNY New Paltz laid out their plans for the fall academic semester, citing that they plan to offer more than 1500 seated on-campus classes, which equals more than 90% of the fall course load fully, or at least partially in person.

As for getting that full college experience, it looks like there are also plans in the works to increase on campus opportunities for student involvement and engagement for the fall semester. With an expected increase in capacity of students that will be living on campus in the residence halls, there will be more in-person events and activities as well.

This announcement comes after a number of local colleges recently announced their commencement ceremony plans for this year's graduating class.