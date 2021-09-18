A 2020 evaluation by The U.S. News & World Report of 1,582 colleges and universities has one Hudson Valley college receiving quite a few highly regarded rankings.

In the 2022 edition of the U.S. News & World Report’s college rankings, SUNY New Paltz moved into the number 6 ranking among all public universities in the North region. In addition to that ranking, New Paltz was named in 11 other specialized lists, including a 14 spot jump among all public and private non-doctoral colleges in the Northeast region.

SUNY New Paltz was also ranked among the Best Undergraduate Business Programs, and Best Undergraduate Engineering programs - a distinction across the SUNY system that is held by few other schools.

Other categories where New Paltz ranked in the 2022 guide include the following:

Most Innovative Schools: Number 19 in the Northeast *the school's first appearance on this list

Best Colleges for Veterans: Number 9 in the Northeast

Top Performers in Social Mobility: Number 35 in the Northeast

Best Value in Schools: Number 57 in the Northeast

Best Undergraduate Teaching: Number 18 in the Northeast

Many of the above listed rankings are not new for SUNY New Paltz, as the college has been honored in a number of the categories outside of the Innovative category in prior years.

On the graduate side of the house, SUNY New Paltz also made the U.S. News & Word Report rankings of the nation's best graduate programs for their MBA Program, Best Business Schools, MFA Program, Best Fine Arts Programs, and was also featured for Speech-Language Pathology.

Polling and evaluation methods vary across the categories, and is what allows U.S. News & World Report to provide the rankings for such specialized categories. A comprehensive breakdown of methodology along with a complete list of rankings can be found here. To read the college's announcement of the report, and a statement from the President, click here.

