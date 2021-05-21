College for free? Is there a catch, yes, but if you thought that there is never anyway that you could afford to go to college or send your kids to college, this really is something for you to look into.

The Excelsior Scholarship from New York State, does bring with it a few requirements, like:

You need to be a resident of New York State and say that you will work in New York after you graduate. If you get an associates you will need to work in NY for 2 years, a bachelors will require you to work in NYS for 4 years after you graduate.

You need to earn less (and depending on your age, this includes your parents income) than $125,000.

You will need to attend a SUNY or CUNY school, which does include certain community

You also need to be serious about getting your college completed. You will need to enroll in 12 credits per semester, and earn 30 credits per year. 30 credits in one year, this will require that you are going to college a little more than part-time. You will be able to use mid-winter and summer courses to bring you up to the 30 credits if you are trying to work while completing your degree.

Have you thought about going to college, but thought that you couldn't because of the funds? While the 4 above points are not everything you need to know, you can get all of the info and start the application process through the New York State Excelsior Scholarship website.

