Your Greeting Card Design to Could Be Worth $10,000

If you are thinking that you won't get enough money to pay for a college education, think again. Yes, the whole process can be tough, but at the same time, there are many places that want to give you money. Have you tried applying for scholarships?

Can you be creative? Have you ever looked at a greeting card and thought to yourself, that you can do better than that? Do you have a way with words or puns? Then there could be an interesting scholarship opportunity for you.

There is a greeting card company that wants to give one person $10,000 and $1,000 to your school. The Gallery Collection card company is holding its '15th Annual Create-A-Greeting Card $10,000 contest.' To enter you need to be at least 14 years of age or older and be enrolled in high school, college or being homeschooled. Sound too good to be true? Yes, there is a tad bit more to it. In addition to filling out a form, you would need to submit an original photo, artwork or computer graphic that could be used on the front of the card.

If you are selected as the winner, you will get $10,000 for school but your school would also get $1000 if you win. You have until March 2, 2022, to submit your entry, but you might want to enter sooner. For more information and to enter, click here.

