Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State

Any soon-to-be seniors who are heading back to school will most likely use this year to decide what they are going to do after graduation. For some, it will be a four-year university. For others, they may choose to attend a community college. Community colleges offer students many benefits - often the tuition is cheaper, they may give a student a better scholarship, they may allow a student to stay closer to home, etc.

WalletHub has released its 2023 list of The Best & Worst Community Colleges. These 10 community colleges topped the list here in New York State.

To determine where students can receive the best education at the lowest price, WalletHub compared more than 650 community colleges across 19 key indicators of cost and quality. Our data set ranges from the cost of in-state tuition and fees to student-faculty ratio to graduation rate.

10. CUNY Kingsborough Community College - Brooklyn, NY

CUNY Kingsborough Community College (KCC) is a 2-4 years, public school located in Brooklyn, NY. It is classified as Associate's - Public Rural-serving Medium by Carnegie Classification and its highest level of offering is Associate's degree. The KCC's 2023 tuition & fees is $5,252 for New York residents and $8,132 for out-of-state students.

9. CUNY Borough of Manhattan Community College - New York, NY

CUNY Borough of Manhattan Community College (BMCC) is a 2-4 years, public school located in New York, NY. It is classified as Associate's - Public Rural-serving Small by Carnegie Classification and its highest level of offering is Associate's degree. The BMCC's 2023 tuition & fees is $5,170 for New York residents and $8,050 for out-of-state students.

8. Suffolk County Community College - Selden, NY

Suffolk County Community College (Suffolk County CC) is a 2-4 years, public school located in Selden, NY. It is classified as Associate's - Public Rural-serving Small by Carnegie Classification and its highest level of offering is Associate's degree. The Suffolk County CC's 2023 tuition & fees is $6,270 for New York residents and $11,740 for out-of-state students.

7. Rockland Community College - Suffern, NY

Rockland Community College (Rockland CC) is a 2-4 years, public school located in Suffern, NY. It is classified as Associate's - Public Rural-serving Small by Carnegie Classification and its highest level of offering is Associate's degree. The Rockland CC's 2023 tuition & fees is $6,120 for New York residents and $11,332 for out-of-state students.

6. Nassau Community College - Garden City, NY

Nassau Community College (Nassau CC) is a 2-4 years, public school located in Garden City, NY. It is classified as Associate's - Public Rural-serving Small by Carnegie Classification and its highest level of offering is Associate's degree. The Nassau CC's 2023 tuition & fees is $6,330 for New York residents and $12,130 for out-of-state students.

5. CUNY LaGuardia Community College - Long Island City, NY

CUNY LaGuardia Community College (LaGuardia CC) is a 2-4 years, public school located in Long Island City, NY. It is classified as Associate's - Public Rural-serving Small by Carnegie Classification and its highest level of offering is Associate's degree. The LaGuardia CC's 2023 tuition & fees is $5,218 for New York residents and $8,098 for out-of-state students.

4. Hudson Valley Community College - Troy, NY

Hudson Valley Community College (Hudson Valley CC) is a 2-4 years, public school located in Troy, NY. It is classified as Associate's - Public Suburban-serving Multicampus by Carnegie Classification and its highest level of offering is Associate's degree. The Hudson Valley CC's 2023 tuition & fees is $6,018 for New York residents and $10,818 for out-of-state students.

3. CUNY Stella and Charles Guttman Community College - New York, NY

CUNY Stella and Charles Guttman Community College (GCC) is a 2-4 years, public school located in New York, NY. Its highest level of offering is Associate's degree. The GCC's 2023 tuition & fees is $5,194 for New York residents and $8,074 for out-of-state students.

2. Columbia-Greene Community College - Hudson, NY

Columbia-Greene Community College (Columbia-Greene CC) is a 2-4 years, public school located in Hudson, NY. It is classified as Associate's - Public Rural-serving Medium by Carnegie Classification and its highest level of offering is Associate's degree. The Columbia-Greene CC's 2023 tuition & fees is $5,760 for New York residents and $10,872 for out-of-state students.

1. CUNY Queensborough Community College - Bayside, NY

CUNY Queensborough Community College (QCC) is a 2-4 years, public school located in Bayside, NY. It is classified as Associate's - Public Rural-serving Small by Carnegie Classification and its highest level of offering is Associate's degree. The QCC's 2023 tuition & fees is $5,210 for New York residents and $8,090 for out-of-state students.

These Are The Top 5 Worst Community Colleges In New York State

(5=least worst, 1=the worst)

5. Herkimer County Community College - Score 51.88

Herkimer, NY

4. SUNY Westchester Community College - Score 51.53

Valhalla, NY

3. Mohawk Valley Community College - Score 51.49

Utica, NY

2. Jamestown Community College - Score 51.02

Jamestown, NY

Only one community college in New York State has a score less than 50...

1. Tompkins Cortland Community College - Score 49.82

Dryden, NY

