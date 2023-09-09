11 New York State Public Schools Are In Top 50 In America
Eleven public schools in New York State have made the list of the top 50 schools in the United States. That means New York schools make up a little more than 20 percent of the list. That's pretty impressive since many people think of a public school education as sub-par.
247WallSt compiled the list using data from Niche.
Niche ranked schools based on a weighted index of seven measures, including self-reported standardized test scores, parent and student surveys, extracurricular activities, and indicators of teacher quality.
The list does not include charter or magnet schools.
11 Public Schools Are Among The Best 50 In U.S.
47. Manhasset Secondary School
Manhasset Union Free School District, NY
> Student-teacher ratio: 10:1
> Avg. graduation rate: 99%
> Avg. SAT score: 1360 out of 1600
> Avg. ACT score: 30 out of 36
> Students enrolled in at least one AP course: 54%
> Total enrollment: 976
35. Roslyn High School
Roslyn Union Free School District, NY
> Student-teacher ratio: 11:1
> Avg. graduation rate: 98%
> Avg. SAT score: 1360 out of 1600
> Avg. ACT score: 31 out of 36
> Students enrolled in at least one AP course: 50%
> Total enrollment: 1,025
27. Syosset Senior High School
Syosset Central School District, NY
> Student-teacher ratio: 11:1
> Avg. graduation rate: 99%
> Avg. SAT score: 1360 out of 1600
> Avg. ACT score: 30 out of 36
> Students enrolled in at least one AP course: 68%
> Total enrollment: 2,208
21. High School Math Science & Engineering at The City College of New York (CCNY)
New York City Geographic District No. 5, NY
> Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
> Avg. graduation rate: 95%
> Avg. SAT score: 1400 out of 1600
> Avg. ACT score: 31 out of 36
> Students enrolled in at least one AP course: 96%
> Total enrollment: 496
18. High School of American Studies at Lehman College
New York City Geographic District No. 10, NY
> Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
> Avg. graduation rate: 95%
> Avg. SAT score: 1420 out of 1600
> Avg. ACT score: 32 out of 36
> Students enrolled in at least one AP course: 71%
> Total enrollment: 385
17. Great Neck South High School
Great Neck Public Schools, NY
> Student-teacher ratio: 11:1
> Avg. graduation rate: 97%
> Avg. SAT score: 1390 out of 1600
> Avg. ACT score: 31 out of 36
> Students enrolled in at least one AP course: 46%
> Total enrollment: 1,226
13. Jericho Senior High School
Jericho Union Free School District, NY
> Student-teacher ratio: 12:1
> Avg. graduation rate: 98%
> Avg. SAT score: 1400 out of 1600
> Avg. ACT score: 31 out of 36
> Students enrolled in at least one AP course: 58%
> Total enrollment: 1,205
10. Townsend Harris High School
New York City Geographic District No. 25, NY
> Student-teacher ratio: 18:1
> Avg. graduation rate: 99%
> Avg. SAT score: 1390 out of 1600
> Avg. ACT score: 31 out of 36
> Students enrolled in at least one AP course: 90%
> Total enrollment: 1,270
7. Staten Island Technical High School
New York City Geographic District No. 31, NY
> Student-teacher ratio: 19:1
> Avg. graduation rate: 99%
> Avg. SAT score: 1430 out of 1600
> Avg. ACT score: 32 out of 36
> Students enrolled in at least one AP course: 95%
> Total enrollment: 1,336
5. Stuyvesant High School
New York City Geographic District No. 2, NY
> Student-teacher ratio: 22:1
> Avg. graduation rate: 99%
> Avg. SAT score: 1480 out of 1600
> Avg. ACT score: 33 out of 36
> Students enrolled in at least one AP course: 56%
> Total enrollment: 3,357
4. Bronx High School of Science
New York City Geographic District No. 10, NY
> Student-teacher ratio: 21:1
> Avg. graduation rate: 99%
> Avg. SAT score: 1440 out of 1600
> Avg. ACT score: 33 out of 36
> Students enrolled in at least one AP course: 69%
> Total enrollment: 2,937