Culinary Institute of America to Reopen Hyde Park Restaurants

Are you ready to take the next step in your getting back into civilization as you learn to navigate our new normal? Then how about taking the giant foodie leap and be one of the firsts to dine at the Culinary Institute of America at their Hyde Park campus as they begin to re-open their restaurants to the public.

These restaurants are a vital part of their students' curriculum. Think about it, how can the students cook and prepare food, in what is a restaurant environment, without a restaurant?

The Hyde Park campus will reopen two of their restaurants: The American Bounty and The Bocuse Restaurants. The re-opening day will be May 25, 2021. There are a few things that you need to know. As guests at the restaurant, you will need to have a reservation. The campus is not allowing visitors on campus unless you have a restaurant reservation. So, no reservation, no getting on campus.

Remember the days, when you would swing into campus and stop in the Apple Pie Bakery? Yeah, can't do that yet. The school is maintaining the need for the safety and health of their staff, students and faculty.

What about the CIA's Boot Camp programs and themed dining events? The school's website mentions that limited Boot Camp opportunities will be available in June of 2021, with no mention of the special dining events (yet).

Have you ever dined at the Culinary Institute of America, Hyde Park? Was it for a special occasion? Do you remember which restaurant you ate in? Would you suggest to your friends that they also check it out?

