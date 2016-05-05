5 Margaritas to Try on Cinco de Mayo
I've never been much of a mixed drink guy. Not out of any prejudice against them, I just... never got into them, really.
But I figure if there's ever a reason to start getting into them, Cinco de Mayo and its margarita-heavy nature is a good one. I've enjoyed a few margaritas, but these are a few different takes on them so there's a little variety in the mix.
- Of course, you've got to start off with the classic margarita. Let's go with this one from Serious Eats, whose recipes I generally love; they tend to go into the science of things and give you a lot of interesting reasons. This one is just straight up bare bones: tequila, Cointreau, lime juice, and salt.
- This one is for the spice lovers out there: a jalapeno margarita from a food blogger from Texas. This one involves Grand Marnier, tequila, simple syrup, and of course, jalapeno for a nice kick.
- For those of you who love bananas, there's this recipe for a banana margarita. Frankly, that sounds absolutely disgusting to me, but I figured I'd throw it in there because my tastes aren't usually representative of anyone else, so maybe you'd love it.
- If you're trying to feel healthy while you drink, there's this recipe for a cucumber margarita from famous chef and television personality Michael Symon. This is definitely the herb-iest option of the bunch, with a bunch of mint in the mix.
- Finally, I guess this one is a traditional margarita, but I was looking up margaritas on YouTube and came across this, and whatever the recipe, it's a pretty girl making margaritas that she claims to be the best ever so here you go:
Happy Cinco de Mayo! Come hang out with me on Friday (5/6) from 5-7PM at Mole Mole on Hooker Avenue in Poughkeepsie.