Upstate New York Prison Rocked By Back-To-Back Shocking Incidents

Something dangerous is happening inside a Hudson Valley prison.

Two exposure scares in two days. Multiple officers hospitalized.

A number of workers at the Fishkill Correctional Facility need to be hospitalized after being exposed to an unknown substance.

Unknown Substance Sends Many To the Hospital At Prison In Dutchess County

Officials say that five inmates appeared to be intoxicated in their cells on Monday and refused to follow directions.

The Beacon Fire Department, alongside Castle Point Professional Firefighters and multiple ambulances from Dutchess, Orange and Putnam counties, responded to what's described as a mass casualty HAZMAT incident inside Fishkill Correctional Facility.

Dutchess and Westchester County Hazmat teams were requested to the scene, with the Putnam County Hazmat team told to standby.

Possible Fentanyl Exposure

Nine employees at Fishkill Correctional Facility were taken to the hospital. Correction officers and security showed some symptoms of fentanyl exposure and one correction officer needed to be treated with Narcan.

Reports say those individuals may have been exposed to fentanyl, but that hasn't been confirmed. The five inmates were examined and stayed at the prison.

According to Dutchess County Executive Sue Sernio, several corrections officers and staff became ill from an unknown substance.

"Our Hazardous Materials Response Division and Emergency Response team are on site working with our partners, and I'm grateful for their quick action. My thoughts are with the officers who were taken to the hospital, their families, and all those working inside the facility during this difficult situation," Serino stated.

Another Exposure Incident

On Tuesday, another exposure incident was reported at the Fishkill Correctional Facility. Sources tell Hudson Valley Post that emergency crews were back on Tuesday after one inmate appeared to be intoxicated from an unknown substance and two others needed CPR.

