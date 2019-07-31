Hudson Valley Post — Flash Briefing for Wednesday, July 31

Police need help finding the person responsible for damaging or destroying nearly 100 headstones from a Hudson Valley cemetery. Police say sometime between Saturday and Monday morning 68 headstones and 15 statues were knocked over at Calvary Cemetery in New Windsor. Headstones were pushed down to the grass. Statues are face down and headless. So far no suspects have been identified.

A Hudson Valley woman with multiple arrests is accused of running a red light and fatally hitting a grandfather. Police say Jessenia Fa-Har-doh ran a red light in New York city and plowed into two people. Reports say the 38-year-old Walden woman has six other arrests, including hitting another person with her car. This accident killed a 64-year-old grandfather and seriously injured a woman.

Owners of a new burger bar coming to Ulster County responded to critics. The Santa Fe Burger Bar is scheduled to open this fall in Rosendale. Some residents are upset that the historic building will now be home to a chain restaurant and cater to non-residents. Owners say that while Santa Fe is a chain, the company allows them to have their own menu and unique atmosphere. The owners who are from Ulster County also say they are "THRILLED to welcome in local residents."

Many are voicing their displeasure after a Grammy-nominated band's free concert in the Hudson Valley was canceled over allegations of racism. Last week, a petition was formed asking for Confederate Railroad's concert at the Ulster County Fair be canceled. Soon, the band’s performance, which was scheduled for tomorrow, was canceled. Now, another petition was made to stand in solidarity with the band and their right to perform at the fair. The petition, which has nearly 3 thousand signatures also wants other acts to cancel their shows at the fair.