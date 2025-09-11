Hudson Valley On Edge As Gunmen Behind Vicious Murder Still Free

A 22-year-old was ambushed and gunned down in his car. Police say the killers are still on the run somewhere in the Hudson Valley.

Police confirmed more information after a 22-year-old was gunned down by a number of suspects in his car.

22-Year-Old Killed In Car In Hudson Valley

The Haverstraw Police Department is continuing its homicide investigation into the death of 22-year-old Muhssia King of Haverstraw, New York.

King's uncle tells us he was known by his nickname "Bean."

Police say King was seated in the driver’s seat of a vehicle when he was approached by an unknown number of suspects on Tuesday, around 8:45 p.m. on Clove Avenue in the Village of Haverstraw.

Multiple gunshots were fired into his vehicle, hitting King several times. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Motive Remains Unclear, Suspects At Large

As of this writing, police have yet to determine a motive or pinpoint any suspects. The suspects remain at large.

"At this time, no motive has been determined. The Haverstraw Police Department is working closely with multiple law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough investigation," police told Hudson Valley Post.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Haverstraw Police Department Detective Division at 845-354-1500.

King was gunned down in a car outside 77 Clove Ave, between Fairmount and Tor Avenues, the same neighborhood as a fatal shooting that happened just over a year ago. 29-year-old Christian Alvarado of Pomona was found on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds on July 1, 2024, near Fairmount Avenue and West Street.

