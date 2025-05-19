Nor’easter Targets New York This Week—What You Need To Know Now
Hudson Valley and Upstate New York residents are warned that a nor’easter is coming that's going to make it feel like winter again across the region.
Hudson Valley weather expert Ben Noll warns it's going to feel more a March this week.
March Weather In May This Week In The Hudson Valley
This is because of a nor’easter that's heading our way.
"After a sunny and dry start to the week, a nor’easter is forecast to form near the coast, bringing several days of cool, gloomy weather from Wednesday to Friday.
That’s right — a nor’easter, in May," Noll wrote on Facebook in his weekly forcast post. "It will feel more like March than May in the Hudson Valley later this week!
High-Lows For Hudson Valley
Below are the highs and lows expected for the region for the week.
"Temperatures later this week may struggle to reach 50 as the combination of rain, clouds, Canadian air, and a stiff breeze makes it briefly feel more like March," Noll adds
More Rain Coming This Week
If it feels like it rained "almost every day" this month in the Hudson Valley, Noll says you're not wrong.
Much of the region has already received "one to two times its normal rainfall amount for the entire month."
Noll's says to expect rain on Wednesday and Thursday, with "lingering" or "passing" showers possible on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Cold Week Ahead After Memorial Day Weekend
Below-average temperatures are also expected next week, but it shouldn't be as cold or wet as this coming week.
