I am hoping by now you have had an opportunity to attend one of Moon, Serpent, and Bone Oddities & Curiosities Night Markets that are held regularly at Locust Grove Estate at 2683 South Road in Poughkeepsie.

On Friday, March 18th they will be holding the 4th Annual Ostara Oddities & Curiosities Night Market from 6 PM until Midnight. These events are an opportunity for you to mix and mingle with a special group of artisans. I first attended a night market with a group of friends. Some were really into the idea of the market, others came along for the curiosity of it, and everyone left having had fun.

Hudson Valley Psychics, Oddities and Curiosities

You will see one-of-a-kind oddities and discover some dark art created by crafters, magick makers, skilled artists even taxidermists. There are readers of all kinds, there will even be a DJ. They encourage people to come and discover the night market world. It is suggested though that attendants be 18 or older due to some of the subject matter and no pets of any kind are allowed.

Hudson Valley Events at Locust Grove Estate in Poughkeepsie

During the pandemic, they put the market online and it is now still a way you can enjoy the evening. If you are not up for an in-person experience you are invited to join the virtual event online at www.MoonSerpentandBone.com. If you do decide to come to the event, it is suggested that you purchase your ticket in advance to save money. Tickets ordered in advance online are $7, they are $13 at the door the night of the market.

Artisan Crafts at a Hudson Valley Night Market

What You Can Buy at a Hudson Valley Night Market They have become a regular event at the Locust Grove Estate in Poughkeepsie. This will be the 4th Annual Ostara Night Market with Moon, Serpent & Bone Oddities, and Curiosities. A night market is a place where you will discover things you may never have never thought were possible. Come with an open mind and you may discover something new about yourself.

