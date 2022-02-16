Hudson Valley, New York School Closing, Many Jobs Likely Lost

A school in the Hudson Valley is closing.

Project Excell will cease its operations with the Monticello Central School District on June 30, 2022. June 30 marks the end of the current school year.

"On Jan. 23, 2022, the Monticello Central School District received a letter from Project Excel stating the Easter Seals’ intent to close Project Excel at the end of the 2021-22 school year. The letter from Project Excel reinforced the organization’s intent to assist any families through the transitionary time," the Monticello Central School District states on its website.

Project Excel is a preschool that provides educational services for universal pre-kindergarten students of Monticello and classified preschool children from throughout Sullivan County. The school is run in collaboration between Monticello Central School District and Easter Seals.

According to a New York WARN notice, Easter Seals New York made the decision to terminate its lease with the Monticello Central School District and to close its Project Excel program due to ongoing operational challenges. All 46 employees are impacted.

Project Excel includes daycare classrooms, private tuition preschool, universal pre-k (integrated and non-integrated) as well as classes for children with disabilities (integrated and non-integrated, according to the Monticello Central School District.

"Project Excel classrooms are bright, colorful, full of language development and language stimulation, nurturing and open to endless possibilities for student exploration and “hands-on” learning," the Monticello Central School District writes about Project Excel. "By providing students with ample opportunities to explore areas of their interest, the curriculum focuses on using the strengths of the students to build self-esteem and the important preschool skills of socialization, language development, academic readiness and motor development."

The Monticello Central School District is now working to develop a new program.

"In light of this news, the Monticello Central School District will work to develop a new Universal Pre-K Program to provide early childhood education for our youngest learners next school year and beyond. We will inform the public as more information becomes available," school officials added.

