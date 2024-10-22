Hudson Valley, New York ‘Santa’ Avoids Jail Time
A well-known Hudson Valley activist who's been called "Santa" and beloved by many in the community has avoided jail time.
Frank J. Flowers, 51, of Poughkeepsie was arrested in Connecticut in 2023.
Dutchess County, New York "Santa" Arrested In Connecticut
Police allege Flower violated an order of protection when he entered his ex-girlfriend's home in Salisbury, Connecticut on New Year's Eve.
On Dec. 31, 2022, Flowers allegedly entered his ex's home through an unlocked bathroom window and placed a photo of Santa Claus on his ex-girlfriend's bed and a knife on the kitchen table
An order of protection was issued for the Connecticut woman back on Oct. 19, 2022.
The woman told police Flowers was often called "Santa" because of the charity work he does in Dutchess County, helping gather and deliver toys to children, according to Republican American.
Poughkeepsie, New York Man Accused Of Breaking Into Ex-Girlfriend's Home Again
Flowers was accused of breaking into his ex's home again, around March 2023. His ex told police, she woke up to Flowers in her bedroom and he demanded to know if she was seeing someone new.
Flowers allegedly grabbed the Connecticut woman by her hair, threw her to the ground and repeatedly slammed her head against the floor.
He also allegedly held her down and prevented her from screaming.
Later, Flowers threw the woman's 3-year-old son to the ground, police say. He told the child, "Say, you're sorry for your mom causing this to happen."
"Many Connections" In New York
Flowers operates the John Flowers charity, after his father, a beloved Dutchess County activist.
John Flowers was known in the City of Poughkeepsie for spearheading his family's charity foundation. John passed away in 2015.
The woman told police she's worried Frank will get away with his alleged crimes because Frank has "many connections" in New York, the Republican American reports.
Frank's sister is City of Poughkeepsie Mayor Yvonne Flowers.
Flowers Avoids Jail Time
Police in Connecticut charged Flowers with burglary, two counts of unlawful restraint, risk of injury to a child, violation of a protective order, felonies, assault and strangulation, and misdemeanor.
The felony charges carry as much as 20 years in prison, according to The Register Citizen.
On Friday, Flowers accepted a plea deal, where he received a two-year conditional discharge and won't serve any jail time. He's not required to report to a probation officer.
Flowers does face around two years in prison if he violates his discharge conditions.
Flowers's lawyer told The Register Citizen his client accepted the plea deal under the "Alford doctrine," meaning he's not admitting guilt but acknowledged there was enough evidence to get convicted.
