Hudson Valley, New York Man Shot Walking Lady Gaga’s Dogs; Shooter Sentenced
A man who shot Lady Gaga's dog walker and stole her dog has been sentenced.
In March 2021, two of Lady Gaga's French bulldogs were stolen after someone shot her dog walker, 30-year-old Ryan Fischer. Fisher has ties to the Hudson Valley.
Lady Gaga's Dogs Spotted in The Hudson Valley
Fischer was "conscious but barely breathing" when police arrived on the scene. The Daily Mail reports he was shot four times in the chest.
Fischer, who made a full recovery, is from the Hudson Valley. Fischer was born in Cincinnati but has called New York home for many years, most recently living in Hudson.
Fischer has even walked and cared for Lady Gaga's dogs in Columbia County while the singer was away on tour, according to his friend.
Lady Gaga's Dogs Returned
Two people ran off with the dogs after Fischer was shot, officials say. Police add the shooter used a semi-automatic gun and sped off in a white car.
Days later, Gaga's dogs were found. Police believe the woman who found and returned the dogs had no involvement with the robbery. It's unclear if the woman will receive the $500,000 reward Gaga offered.
Man Who Shot Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Sentenced
This week, James Howard Jackson was sentenced to 21 years in prison for shooting Fischer, AP reports.
Jackson wasn't targeting Lady Gaga, according to police. Detectives don't think Jackson and his accomplices knew the dogs belonged to the singer.