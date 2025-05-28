Hudson Valley, New York Educator Facing Alarming Charges

A teaching assistant from the Hudson Valley is accused of crossing a disturbing line with two young disabled children who couldn’t defend themselves.

A grand jury indicted a teacher assistant from the Lower Hudson Valley on serious charges.

Teaching Assistant at the Jesse J. Kaplan School Accused Of Endangering the Welfare of Two Physically Disabled Children

Officials say 54-year-old Catherine Rios endangered the welfare of two physically disabled children at the Jesse J. Kaplan School in Rockland County.

Officials say while working as a teaching assistant at the West Nyack school, the 54-year-old "knowingly acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of persons who are unable to care for themselves because of a physical disability, mental disease or defect."

Accused Of Pushing Student's Head Underwater

Prosecutors claim Rios pushed the heads of two students, ages 6 and 7, underwater at the West Nyack school's pool complex. She allegedly used both her hands to keep the children underwater.

"Rios did push the heads of two non-verbal autistic children, ages 6 and 7 under water with both of her hands," the Rockland County District Attorney's Office told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

The six and seven-year-old students weren't hurt, officials say.

The BOCES-operated school helps individuals with medical issues like cognitive disabilities and autism.

