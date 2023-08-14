Hudson Valley, New York Couple Leaves Adele In Tears

Adele gave a Hudson Valley, New York couple a moment they will remember for the rest of their lives.

Videos are going viral of Adele doing a New York couple's gender reveal.

Adele's Las Vegas residency continued this weekend at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. A couple from Newburgh, New York was in the audience on Saturday, hoping Adele would be a part of their gender reveal.

Newburgh, New York Couple Gets Adele To Do Gender Reveal

Chris Dare and his wife Shantelle Lord stuck a sign that read "Adele will you do our gender reveal?"

Adele then invited the Hudson Valley couple to do her gender reveal in the future.

"If and when I get pregnant will you do mine? At the shower, I'll have you back and you can do it," Adele asked the beaming Newburgh couple.

Chris Dare/FB/TikTok Chris Dare/FB/TikTok loading...

See the full video for the reveal below.

"Adele did our gender reveal last night! Adele, you are amazing and we will remember this night for the rest of our lives," Dare wrote while sharing a video of the gender reveal.

Congrats to the Newburgh couple!

