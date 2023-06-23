Hudson Valley Mourns ‘Unexpected Passing’ Of Officer, Army Vet

An Army veteran and veteran police officer passed away in the Hudson Valley, unexpectedly, at the age of 39.

On Thursday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of a veteran officer.

Orange County Sheriff's Office Mourns Death Of 39-Year-Old Officer

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is mourning the "unexcepted loss" of 39-year-old Charles Thompson.

"Today, we are saddened to learn of the unexpected passing of Officer Charles Thompson of the Orange County Sheriff's Office Correctional Division. Officer Thompson was just 39 years old but lived a life of dedication to his Community and Country," the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

For the past five years, he has worked as a Corrections Officer in the Orange County Correctional Facility, police say

A cause of death wasn't released.

"Our deepest condolences to everyone affected during this extremely difficult time," the Orange County Sheriff’s Office added.

Middletown Man Served In The Army Before Joining Orange County Sheriff's Office

Thompson served with the United States Army, 11th Airborne Division, 501st Infantry Regiment, before starting his career with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, officials say.

He was an Army combat veteran of Iraq, according to his obituary.

"He loved his niece, the outdoors, singing and playing pool. He had a creative gift and loved his family," his obituary states.

From Middletown, New York Born In Goshen, New York

Thompson passed away at his home in Middletown, New York, according to his obituary. He was born in Goshen, New York.

A visitation will be held Saturday at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home in Walden on Saturday. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Monday at Holy Name of Mary Church in Montgomery. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Montgomery.

