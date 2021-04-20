A mother of four from the Hudson Valley was allegedly murdered by her ex-boyfriend in front of a number of coworkers.

Rebecca Rogers, 38, was fatally shot on Friday while working as a waitress at a Bob Evans in Ohio. The mother of four is from Orange County, according to her Facebook. She went to Goshen Central High School and recently moved to Ohio.

Richard James Nelson, 54, of Canton, Ohio is accused of walking into the restaurant on Friday around 9:40 a.m., going behind a counter and shooting Rogers multiple times. Nelson fled the scene but was captured hours later and charged with aggravated murder.

Rogers died from her injuries at a nearby hospital. Nelson and Rogers used to date, according to GoFundMe.

"Rebecca Rogers tragically passed away after she was shot multiple times while at work by her ex-boyfriend," the GoFundMe states. "She leaves behind 4 children who depended on her for everything as she was a single mother and the glue that held their family together. These kids need our help. any help."

As of this writing over $10,000 has been raised in two days. CLICK HERE to donate.

