Tragic Find After Hudson Valley, New York Man Mysteriously Vanishes

First responders in the Hudson Valley made a tragic and gruesome discovery.

A man missing from the region was found dead.

Man Goes Missing From Putnam County, New York

ijoe84 ijoe84 loading...

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office began investigating reports of a missing person on Tuesday, around 5:45 p.m.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

"Deputies and investigators conducted follow-up efforts in an attempt to locate the individual," the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

Police didn't provide the man's name, age, or hometown. They also didn't release where he was last seen in Putnam County.

Missing Man Found Deceased

Google Google loading...

Officials found the body of a man deceased in the woods near Eastview Court, within the Village of Brewster, New York, on Wednesday, around 8:40 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

"At this time, the identity of the individual is being withheld pending proper notification of family members. The cause and manner of death have not yet been determined," police added in the press release.

Cause Of Death Unclear, But Foul Play "Not Suspected"

The unnamed man's death remains unclear, but police say at this time there's "no indication of foul play," adding the "incident appears to be isolated."

However, police are continuing to investigate. The investigation is being handled by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Keep Reading:

80 Children Went Missing In New York In 2025 So Far

80 Children Went Missing In New York In 2025 (Part 2)