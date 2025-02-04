Hudson Valley Migrant Kills Woman In Upstate New York On Birthday

A migrant from the Hudson Valley confessed to killing a woman in Upstate New York on her birthday.

Joselyn Jhoana Toaquiza was 21 when she was strangled to death in June 2024.

Rockland County, New York Migrant Admits To Killing Woman On 21st Birthday

According to the New York Post, Toaquiza who is from Ecuador, fled her country to leave an abusive lover. It's unclear if her killer was the person she fled.

Her killer, Jhon Chacaguaasy-Ilbis, recently pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in a Syracuse courtroom.

The 21-year-old migrant was living in Rockland County at the time.

Chacaguaasy-Ilbis, also from Ecuador, illegally crossed the border in El Paso in early 2023. He was released because there was no space for him, Homeland Security sources told the New York Post.

Murder Inside Syracuse, New York Airbnb.

Toaquiza was strangled to death on June 18, 2023, by Chacaguaasy-Ilbis inside a Syracuse Airbnb.

Police say Chacaguaasy-Ilbis was caught on video carrying the victim's limp body out of the Airbnb. Her body was found at a nearby park in a shallow grave.

Chacaguaasy-Ilbis and Toaquiza have known each other since they were kids.

Chacaguaasy-Ilbis faces up to 22 years in prison when he's sentenced next month.

